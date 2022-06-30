How Nehru, Pallonji Mistry & South Indians gave Mumbai a world-class Shanmukhananda Hall

Mumbai, June 30 It was a combination of various factors inspiration by the then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a die-hard initiative of the South Indian community and the benevolence of realtor Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, who died on June 28 that helped Mumbai get its landmark, world-class auditorium, the famed Shanmukhananda Hall, 59 years ago.

Around 1956-1957, Nehru addressed a gathering of top businessmen in Bombay

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor