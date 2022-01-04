How to change ration shop dealer, apply from 'Mera Ration' app

The central government launched the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme during the Corona period. As a supplement to this, a separate app called 'Mera Ration' has been launched which will enable almost all the activities of the citizens to be done online from home. This new app will allow you to make changes to your ration card at home after migrating from one state to another. After transferring the ration card, you will also get the information of which grain you are eligible for, the address of the ration shop in your area.

How to download the app?

The central government has recently launched the 'Mera Ration' mobile app for Android smartphones. It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Also apply for a new ration card on the 'Mera Ration' app

It is now possible to apply online on the 'Mera Ration' app. There will be no need to go to government offices or facilities to get ration cards.

- Ration shops in the district: 1815

- Ration card holders in the district: 893424

- Antyodaya Ration Card: 48806

- Orange: 288292

- Priority families: 528753

"My Ration app is for the convenience of the people and will provide many facilities to the people at home. Online application for new ration card, transfer of ration card in case of migration from one state to another, location of ration shop in your area, etc. will be available at home. ”- Surekha Mane, District Supply Officer