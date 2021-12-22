HSC and SSC students in Maharashtra will get extra 30 minutes to solve the exam

Maharashtra students will get extra 30 mins in exam.As student lost their normal writing speed due to covid pandemic, the HSC and SSC students will get more 30 minutes to write the exams.

State board chairman Sharad Gosavi, said "Since students have been attending online classes, they have lost the practice of speed writing. Based on feedback from schools, the board has decided to give extra time for attempting papers,".

A teacher also said after the reopening of school many students are facing difficulties to write in exam with same speed, "The exams were also conducted online for almost two years and most times in the MCQ (multiple choice questions) format. Many are unable to hold the pen for a longer time. This trend, though, could prove detrimental to students appearing for the board exams," said a teacher.

"The state government's initiative to give extra time will definitely help students to some extent," Parent representative Sudha Shenoy said.

Students will get extra 30 mins for 70/80/100 mark question paper, while those who have 40/50/60 mark question paper will get extra 15 mins. And this year the exam will start 30 mins early intsend of 11 am exams will be conduct on 10:30 am, the state board said.

Meanwhil the teachers have also raising concern about exam schedule because the exam dates and corporation and zilla parishad elections dates are clashing.



Teachers' Democratic Front, asked "Teachers are deputed on election duty. How are they expected to conduct the exams if they are simultaneously deputed for training and other election-related work?".