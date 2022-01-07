HSC SSC Exam: Class 10,12 exams to be held offline amid rising covid cases

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations (MSHBHSE) is preparing for the offline examinations as it is not possible to conduct the examinations of 10th (SSC) and 12th (HSC) students online. Against the backdrop of increasing number of corona patients, questions were being raised regarding this 10th-12th exam. So, the board has given an extension to the students who have applied for form no. 17 for the 10th and 12th examinations.

It is learned that the Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary is preparing for the examination to be conducted offline. Tenth and twelfth schedule has been announced. However, due to the rising corona infection, no decision has yet been taken by the board at the government level. According to TV9 Marathi, the board is planning to conduct examinations for 36 lakh students offline.

For students appearing for 12th and 10th examinations by filling up Form No. 17, application deadline has been extended. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has informed that online application can be filled till January 12 with late fee.

Website for filling online application:

- Class 10: - http://form17.mh-ssc.ac.in

- Class 12: - http://form17.mh-hsc.ac.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education President Sharad Gosavi has given information in this regard. At present, it is decided to take the 10th and 12th standard examinations offline and no separate decision has been taken, he clarified. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has stated that the target is to complete the vaccination of 10th and 12th class students by the month of January.