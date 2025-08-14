HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra for the 4th Time; Check Last Date, Registration Process and Charges

HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra: The deadline for installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on older vehicles has been extended to November 30, 2025. Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar warned that vehicles without HSRP after the deadline will face legal action from the highway patrol starting December 1. All vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, are required to have HSRP. The campaign began on January 1, 2025, and this is the fourth extension. The earlier deadline was August 15, 2025. However, technical and administrative issues led to another extension, according to Bhimanwar. A formal order was sent to all regional transport offices on Thursday.

Government data shows that 80 per cent of vehicles in the state still do not have HSRP. In cities there have been delays in getting appointments for HSRP fitting. In rural areas the opening of fitment centres has been slow and some centres have stayed closed. The date extension has given major relief to those using old number plates.

However, certain restrictions remain in place for vehicles without HSRP. Owners cannot transfer ownership, take or clear loans, or carry out similar transactions. From now on, re-registration, modifications, and licence renewals will also be blocked, except for fitness certificate renewal.

From December 1, 2025, vehicles without HSRP will face legal action. Any seized vehicle will be released only after HSRP installation. Owners who have an appointment for fitting before the November 30 deadline will be exempt from penalties.

Regional and deputy regional transport officers have been directed to run public awareness campaigns. Complaints related to HSRP can be sent to dytccomp.tpt-mh@gov.in.

How to Apply for HSRP

To install an HSRP, vehicle owners must book an appointment online through the Maharashtra Transport Department’s official website (www.transport.maharashtra.gov.in) and follow these steps:

Click on the HSRP Online Booking link. Select the Regional Transport Office (RTO) code (first four digits of the vehicle's registration number). Submit the details and proceed to the authorised HSRP vendor’s website. Enter the vehicle and mobile details registered on the VAHAN portal. Choose a fitment centre, date, and time as per your convenience. Make the payment online (cash transactions are not allowed). Visit the HSRP fitment centre on the scheduled date to get the plates affixed.

