Husband flees after wife's murder, second incident in Bhandara within six days

In the village of Ekalari, Bhandara, a distressing incident occurred where the lifeless body of a married woman was discovered in a locked house, surrounded by a pool of blood. As the husband is currently missing, the police have deduced that he is the primary suspect in the murder case.

The victim has been identified as Yenubai Kanthiram Balpande, a 55-year-old resident of Ekalari village in Bhandara district. Tragically, a young boy discovered her lifeless body immersed in a pool of blood, indicating a brutal act of violence where she was struck on the head with an iron rod.

Upon receiving the report, the police swiftly arrived at the scene and commenced their investigation, including conducting a detailed examination of the premises. Disturbingly, this incident follows another shocking incident that occurred just six days prior in the nearby village of Roha, where a father-in-law allegedly murdered his daughter-in-law due to suspicions about her character. The occurrence in Ekalari marks the second such incident in the span of six days, prompting heightened concern in the community.

Following the incident, the husband of the deceased woman has been conspicuously missing, raising suspicions among the police that he may be responsible for his wife's murder, potentially stemming from a family dispute. A search operation is currently underway to locate the husband and gather more information related to the case.