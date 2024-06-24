"I Am Alone, Our Caste Is in Danger": Manoj Jarange Patil Appeals to Maratha Community, Calls for Unity

Manoj Jarange Patil has voiced strong criticism against OBC leaders from various political parties for their united stance against granting reservation to the Maratha community. He argues that these OBC leaders, despite their political differences, have come together to oppose Maratha reservation, whereas Maratha leaders are prioritizing votes and positions over the reservation issue. Patil highlighted that OBC leaders from BJP, Ajit Pawar's group, Shiv Sena's Shinde faction, Sharad Pawar's group, and Congress have all shown solidarity in their opposition to Maratha reservations.

Further he criticized Maratha leaders for not standing up for their community and urged them to recognize the unity among OBC leaders against Marathas. Patil emphasized that for him, Maratha reservation is a significant issue, and he feels isolated in his stance, facing opposition from all sides. Patil appealed to the Maratha community to stay united and strong, emphasizing the importance of solidarity in achieving their goals. He urged every Maratha to participate in the Maratha awareness rally planned for July 6th, insisting that no one should stay at home or attend any personal events on that day. He stressed the urgency of the situation, stating that the Maratha community and its future are at stake.

Also Read: Manoj Jarange Accuses Maha Govt for Trying To Create Tension Between Maratha and OBC Communities

Patil also addressed the provocations from Bhujbal, warning Marathas to stay vigilant and prepared for any attempts to incite riots or create divisions between castes. He urged the Maratha community to remain calm but ready to respond if necessary, emphasizing the need to protect Maratha lives and maintain peace in the state. He accused Bhujbal of inciting people against Marathas and cautioned the community to be aware of such provocations.

Patil reiterated the strength of the Maratha community, mentioning that they constitute 50-55 percent of the population, and warned against any attempts to create unrest. He concluded with a firm statement that the Maratha community will respond strongly if provoked, highlighting the resolve and resilience of the Maratha people.