"I felt that Devendra was a cultured person": Sharad Pawar takes a dig at Maharashtra Deputy CM

Reacting to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ remarks on forming government in 2019, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said he felt that Devendra was a cultured person and a gentleman.Slamming Fadnavis, Pawar said he never felt that BJP leader would take recourse to falsehood and made such a statement.More than three years after he teamed up with NCP leader Ajit Pawar in an overnight coup to form a short-lived government in Maharashtra, Fadnavis on Monday said the dramatic exercise had NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s backing.

“We had an offer from the NCP that they needed a stable government and we should form such a government together. We decided to go ahead and hold talks. The talks happened with Sharad Pawar. Then things changed. You have seen how things changed,” Fadnavis said, referring to Ajit Pawar quitting the government 80 hours later.“In all fairness I want to state that Ajit Pawar took oath with me with honesty...but later on their (NCP’s) strategy changed,” Fadnavis said, during an event organised by a private news channel. The NCP Twitter handle quickly responded to the BJP and said no validation is needed for the party chief's towering political career.