"I have nothing to do with it": MLA Sanjay Sharma denies involvement in Sana Khan murder case

The investigation of Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma from Madhya Pradesh in the murder case of BJP official Sana Khan has finally started. He was called for questioning from Mankapur police station, but instead of coming on Wednesday, he entered Nagpur on Thursday. He is being interrogated at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2.

During the interrogation, police officials presented the primary conspirator in the case, Amit Shahu, and his associates before the MLA. Police officers have gathered everyone for a collective investigation. Mehrunisa Khan, the mother of the deceased Sana Khan, was also present at the office during the questioning. Notably, Amit Sahu had worked for Sharma around 15 years ago.

During Sanjay Sharma's police questioning, he asserted that he had no knowledge of the matter and no involvement in it. He also stated that he had no idea why the police had called him for questioning.