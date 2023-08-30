"I still have ₹100 crore offer", says MLA Sunil Raut

After the split between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), there is discussion in political circles that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to attract leaders who stayed with the Thackeray group and the Sharad Pawar group. Sanjay Raut and his brother Sunil Raut have made a substantial claim in this context. Sunil Raut has claimed that he was also offered an offer of ₹100 crore. A video of them stating this is going viral on social media.

"If Sanjay Raut had thought about it, if he had bowed down to the BJP, he wouldn't have spent four and a half months in jail. He could have become a minister. But Sanjay Raut didn't hesitate. He was loyal to Balasaheb Thackeray,” Sunil Raut said. “My family did more than what they did for the party, for the organization”, he added.

"I still have an offer of ₹100 crore. I am an MLA, but because I have my brand Sanjay Raut behind me, I have an offer of ₹100 crore," Sunil Raut has claimed.

"Will I get Shiv Sena for ₹100 crore? Will I get loyalty? Will I get Shiv Sena workers who will work for me?" he also posed this question.