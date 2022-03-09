I trained really hard for 'Love Hostel': Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey feels fortunate to get an opportunity to portray a different character with the recently released film 'Love Hostel'.

"With Love Hostel, I had that opportunity to go out there and do something that I really like. I've done Mirzapur, I've done Criminal Justice, I've done a few action parts but never like so out and out, that's what was really exciting for me with Love Hostel," he shared.

He added, "It made me put myself out there in a space that I was always fond of but hadn't completely explored before. So I gave it my best and trained really hard for my action sequences and I'm really glad people have liked it too."

Helmed by Shanker Raman, 'Love Hostel' also features Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Vikrant will be next seen in 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan and 'Forensic' with Radhika Apte.

( With inputs from ANI )

