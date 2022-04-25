'I was denied drinking water on the ground that I belong to Scheduled Caste', alleges Navneet Rana

The Rana couple has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Bandra court for allegedly chanting "Hanuman Chalisa" in front of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence. Meanwhile, MP Navneet Rana has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging serious misconduct in the jail. In a letter to Birla, Navneet Rana made several shocking allegations. She wrote, "I was taken to Khar Police Station on 23.04.2022 and I spent the night in the Police Station on 23.03.2022...I made several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night, however no drinking water was provided to me throughout the night."

Navneet Rana has made several shocking allegations in her letter to Birla. He wrote,"To my shock & disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to Scheduled Caste & hence they will not give me water in the same glass. Thus, I was directly abused on the basis of my caste and it is only for this reason that no drinking water was provided. "

She further wrote, "I emphatically state that basic human rights such as drinking waster was denied to me on the ground that I belong to Scheduled Caste (Neechi Zaat). Further, when I wanted to use the bathroom at the night, police staff paid no heed to my demands. I was again abused in the most filthy language...I was told that we don’t let people from Neechi Zaat Scheduled Castes use our bathrooms."

She also wrote,"In fact, I had invited the Chief Minister to join me in chanting the “Hanuman Chalisa”. I reiterate that my actions were not against the Chief Minister. However, looking to the fact that my actions may prove detrimental to law & order situation in Mumbai, I had publicly withdrawn from the said exercise & declared that I shall not be going to CM residence. I was confined with my husband Ravi Rana, an MLA, in my house."

