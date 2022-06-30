I will not be part of Shinde govt but will lend support from outside says, Devendra Fadnavis

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will take oath as Maharashtra chief minister Thursday 7.30 pm at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Only Shinde will take oath for now, with the rest of the government to be sworn in later, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said.“We have decided to give support to Eknath Shinde and his group. Eknath Shinde will be the CM and he will take the oath as CM today,” Fadnavis said.

“Expansion will happen later. BJP, Shiv Sena leaders, Independents will be made ministers. I will stay out of the government and will give support to make this government successful,” the former CM added.Shinde said the BJP had the numbers to claim the CM’s chair, “but they showed generosity and made Balasaheb’s Shivsainik a CM”.The BJP and the Shiv Sena are former allies. Shinde, who rebelled with 39 of the Sena’s 55 MLAs, has claimed to be the original Sena, but this question is likely to be settled in the coming days.The rest of the rebel MLAs are still in Goa.