"I will reveal at an appropriate time how many MLAs are with me": Sharad Pawar

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar spoke on the Assembly election results in four states, set to be announced on Sunday (December 3). Pawar, emphasizing that he is not an astrologer, mentioned that people desire change. However, he stated that it would not be appropriate for him to comment until the results are officially declared.

Regarding the split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar asserted that he would disclose at an appropriate time how many MLAs are aligned with him. The party had divided when Ajit Pawar rebelled and joined the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-BJP government in Maharashtra. Pawar recalled Ajit Pawar's 2019 oath-taking as Deputy Chief Minister, labelling it as a wrong decision. He explained that although Ajit wished to align with the BJP, it was not acceptable to the party.

Commenting on some opposition leaders' 'Panauti' jibe at PM Modi after India's World Cup loss, Sharad Pawar said, "What is wrong in this? It means trouble." The NCP patriarch further mentioned that he is not affected by Ajit Pawar's bitter talks.

Expressing anticipation for the release of Praful Patel's book, Pawar suggested that Patel should also mention the reason behind the ED seizing his house."