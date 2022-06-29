"I will show Sanjay Raut how to apply lime at the right time" says rebel MLA Gulabrao Patil

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut were sharply criticizing the MLAs who revolted against the Mahavikas Aghadi government and went to Guwahati. Meanwhile, even the rebellious MLAs have now started responding to their criticism in the same language. Shiv Sena's firebrand leader Eknath Shinde, who went to the rebels, has taken the news of Sanjay Raut's as warning that he will send them back to Paan Tapari.

Gulabrao Patil said "there is no need to tell how we got here. We face various allegations in the constituency. But many are also standing by our side. We have come here believing in Eknath Shinde. You have received a lot of criticism. Our corpse was removed. Our father was asked how much. Those who speak of the struggles of our lives do not know."

"We have reached this point with the blessings of Balasaheb. We don't know where Sanjay Raut was when the three brothers and my father were in jail during the 1992 riots. 56, 302 Sanjay Raut does not know. Raut does not know what Tadipari is. He also said that he did not know what it was like to walk in a riot" he said.

"These people have grown up with Balasaheb's photo. But we are activists inspired by Balasaheb's thought. Therefore, at least 20% of us have our own participation. Although 80 per cent is the credit of the organization, 20 per cent is the hard work of all of us. Sanjay Raut should come to Jalgaon in a temperature of 47 degrees and get 35% married. We will understand that 72. We get married during that time. My mobile is on at 12 o'clock at night when I need blood. An ambulance is available if needed. Participates in the joys and sorrows of the worker" he said.

"Activists believe that we will not leave Shiv Sena. Kesarkarji, you are benefiting from the fine dal you give. This is exactly what is going on. When it comes to the field, we 39 and other independent congregations are enough for a debate in the House. You are right that they left Varsha, left the organization, released 52 MLAs like us, but they are not ready to release Sharad Pawar. It's not that we didn't do anything for them, we did a lot. We know what we did when we were not in the situation. What we have got is definitely with the blessings of Shiv Sena chief. But we also have some sacrifices in it. We have done this by placing basil leaves on our house. So we are not Nagoba on Ayatya Bila. Sanjay Raut asks me to send him to Tapari. But they do not know how to apply lime. When the right time comes, I will show them how to apply lime," said Gulabrao Patil to Sanjay Raut.