If Balasaheb Thackeray Was Alive, He Would Fire Bullets at Uddhav Thackeray: Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane recently launched a pointed criticism against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of compromising on Hindutva values to gain power. Speaking at a rally in Kudal to support his son Nilesh Rane's Assembly candidacy, Narayan Rane asserted that, if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive today, he would have disapproved of Uddhav’s leadership choices.

"This is a grand BJP meeting for Kudal Taluka, and I have told everyone that it is essential for Nilesh Rane to win. The results of the Assembly election will be announced on November 23, and there is no doubt that Nilesh Rane will be elected MLA. Sindhudurg district is currently in the spotlight in Maharashtra's politics. All eyes are on us, and opponents are constantly criticizing us. This criticism isn't personal but rather aimed at our development," said Narayan Rane.

Narayan Rane further stated that "Uddhav Thackeray's 25 MLAs won't get re-elected this time." He added, "Uddhav Thackeray's language is not cultured; he uses abusive language, which does not befit Balasaheb Thackeray’s family. Uddhav Thackeray is undermining any Shiv Sena worker who rises to prominence. Leaders like Narayan Rane and Chhagan Bhujbal are examples. In two and a half years, Uddhav Thackeray worked only two days in the ministry, and now he wants to be Chief Minister again. Who will give him power?"

Narayan Rane also launched a sharp attack on Sharad Pawar, saying, "Sharad Pawar is 83-84 years old. Yet, seeing the development in Sindhudurg, he couldn’t tolerate it and criticized us. He claimed my sons lack manners, but my family has raised them well. We have also been in politics for years. Pawar Saheb, you were Chief Minister four times. Don’t speak on development and Maratha reservation," said Rane.

Nilesh Rane appealed to voters, saying, "Elect me, don’t take out your anger on me. I want to be an MLA for the common people, not for contract work. We never took a single rupee of government funds, which is why officials listen to us. Vaibhav Naik has done nothing for fishermen over the past ten years, which is why they will vote for us. You need to be in the Assembly to address farmers' issues; posing for photos on tractors doesn’t solve their problems," he criticized Vaibhav Naik.

An MLA should command respect from officials. Our MLA should leave an impact among the 288 MLAs. Ravindra Chavan has supported me like a brother over the past two and a half years, bringing Rs. 650 crore to Kudal Malvan. The money Ravindra Chavan allocated has reached the common people without any adulteration. Narayan Rane has used 90% of his Rajya Sabha funds for Kudal-Malvan Assembly constituency. The identity of the Kudal Malvan constituency as Narayan Rane's constituency until 2014 needs to be restored. I want to bring this constituency among the top five, and as an MLA of this constituency, I won’t engage in any wrongdoing. Don’t take out your anger on me," urged Nilesh Rane.