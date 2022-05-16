'If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive today, he would never have made Uddhav Thackeray CM': Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane slammed Uddhav Thackeray saying "I want to ask Shiv Sena how many jobs they've provided to youth, what they've done for farmers...BJP never gave stones in people's hands...If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive today, he would never have made you (Uddhav Thackeray) CM of Maharashtra."

Narayan Rane said that Disha Salian and Sushant Singh were killed and they should answer why they killed Jaya Jadhav and Ramesh More.

Union Minister Narayan Rane said, "I was in Shiv Sena for almost 39 years. Balasaheb Thackeray is the only leader who does not expect any post. Now the people of the state have got an idea of ​​what and in what language the Chief Minister of the state can speak. How many people's stoves have you lit in two and a half years? How many people were given jobs.