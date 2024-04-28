"If I Fail to Fulfill Promises, Will Not Contest Lok Sabha Election Again," says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra's Baramati Lok Sabha Election will be most challenging battel for both Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi as it will be fight between Pawar family. Supriya Sule Pawar daughter of Sharad Pawar and sitting MP of NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar will be fighting against Ajit Pawar wife. Both the parties are holding public meetings and trying to promote their candidate. Ajit Pawar who is holding public meetings to support his wife is covering all the talukas coming under Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency and recently he took public meetings at Bhor. While speaking to voters Ajit Pawar has promised MIDC to the people of Bhor and if he fails to fulfill this promise, he has announced that he will not give my candidate again in this Lok Sabha constituency.

Someone earlier mentioned that, Dada, we will vote for your candidate. However, if you do not bring MIDC to this area after being elected, we will not back your candidate in the next election. Instead of that, if I fail to fulfill this task, I will not run for Lok Sabha again. I will ensure MIDC is established in the Bhor-Velha region," Ajit Pawar stated during the meeting.

Strong criticism on Supriya Sule

While making various promises to the people of Bhor-Velhya, Ajit Pawar strongly criticized the sitting MP Supriya Sule. "Now the MPs claim they have accomplished what I did in Baramati. I have constructed all the government buildings in Baramati. However, they have included images of these projects in their progress report. Mere speeches do not ensure progress for the people. I too could have just given speeches from 7 am until night. But action is essential. Effective administration is crucial for completing tasks, a quality lacking in the current MP," stated Ajit Pawar.

In the meantime, it will be crucial to observe Supriya Sule's response to Ajit Pawar's critique of development initiatives.