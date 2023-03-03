"If politicians are not safe, what about common people?": Rohit Pawar

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande was injured after being attacked by three people wearing masks in Mumbai’s Dadar area on Friday morning while he was on his morning walk. The party alleged the Shiv Sena (UBT) had a hand in the attack and demanded immediate action.

MNS leader Amey Khopkar also alleged that Shiv Sena workers were behind the attack and demanded the police take Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut into custody.

Meanwhile, NCP MLA and youth leader Rohit Pawar said on Friday that there have been several incidents in the state where elected members and political leaders have been attacked. "It is a matter of serious concern. In a state where political leaders are attacked, what must be the common man’s plight? Is there a guarantee of their security?" he said, speaking to the media outside the Assembly on Friday.

"The state government will have to address the problem. The security of people cannot be compromised. Today, it was MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande. Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray was attacked during his tour. In another incident, Congress MLC Pradhyna Satav was attacked by an individual. But both Thackeray and Satav escaped unhurt," he pointed out.

"These are not incidents in isolation. Somewhere it reflects on the state of law and order and policing," Pawar added.