"If you can't afford it, don't eat onions", says Dada Bhuse amidst export duty protests

The national government's plan to increase the export duty on onions to 40% has sparked protests among farmers in Maharashtra who claim that the decision will result in their losses due to the high export charge and lower local market prices for onions.

Amid protests, Minister Dada Bhuse said the state government will try to resolve the issue by holding talks with the Centre. However, this time, he offered strange advice: 'If you can't afford it, don't eat onions,' Bhuse said."

"There will be no injustice to onion-producing farmers, prices will not drop, and the government will take care of this concern. The challenge with onions is that they don't last for many days. The cost involved in processing and preserving them is not covered. Therefore, I believe that if the price of onions reaches Rs 25 tomorrow, and if someone who can afford it refrains from consuming onions for a month or two, what is wrong in that" stated former Agriculture Minister and current Minister Dada Bhuse.