Igatpuri-Kasara to bring ghat travel time to 8 minutes

Maharashtra's longest road tunnel, which will connect Igatpuri and Kasara and it is part of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, is almost ready.

In terms of length, the tunnel is the fourth longest in India, and with a 18m width (15m carriage width), it is also among the widest.

Infrastructure construction major Afcon Infrastructure Ltd is building this tunnel, which promises to be of international standards. "The tunnel is being equipped with several features for the safety of travellers," Majid Imran, the project's team leader appointed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

According to the reports of Times of India, The entire tunnel is being given a passive fire protection system where the walls and the top of the tunnel are being coated with a fine substance that would prevent the melting of the rocks for about two hours. Moreover, the tunnel will be equipped with a water mist system that will be activated in case of fire.