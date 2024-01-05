Illegal Bunds Threaten Wetland Ecosystem and Flamingo Habitat in Nerul

During a comprehensive inspection on Thursday afternoon, officials discovered a serious environmental threat in Nerul. Behind T.S. Chanakya, along the Palm Beach Road, a large number of illegally constructed bunds were found blocking vital tidal waters. This not only harms the delicate wetland ecosystem but also creates an unfavorable environment for visiting flamingos. Environmentalist Sunil Agarwal, part of the inspection team, emphasized the gravity of the situation. He explained that these obstructions lead to higher water levels, making the area inhospitable for the birds. This wasn't the first instance of such harm; a similar problem at the NRI Complex wetland nearby had already raised concerns.

The stagnant water caused by the bunds poses a dual threat. It discourages bird visits and jeopardizes the survival of the surrounding mangroves. Recognizing the urgency, the inspection team ordered all sluice gates to be kept open and directed the removal of blockages in both the NRI Complex and T.S. Chanakya wetlands. This wasn't the only recent incident threatening the area's natural beauty. In December, over 125 mature mangrove trees were maliciously hacked near T.S. Chanakya. The Tehsildar responded with a stern warning to Cidco and a construction company, demanding immediate fencing to prevent further destruction. Public concern is also mounting. A fortnight ago, hundreds of citizens participated in the "Chalo Chanakya" walkathon, voicing their opposition to wetland and mangrove destruction. They urged authorities to take swift action to safeguard this precious "GOLD land of Birds heaven."