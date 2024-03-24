I'm not a spokesperson of Shiv Sena or MNS: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Possibility of Raj Thackeray Joining Grand Alliance

Rumors about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Joining BJP, NCP led by Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena Led by Eknath Shinde are from quite long time. MNS leader Raj Thackeray recently went to Delhi to meet Amit Shah which fueled these rumors more. Meanwhile while answering media questions to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about possibility of MNS joining grand alliance for Lok Sabha 2024 election, he said I am not the right person to ask this question.

I'm not a spokesperson for either Shiv Sena or MNS, so I can't officially comment on whether the two parties will merge. There have been talks lately about MNS joining the Grand Alliance. But some are also discussing the possibility of a merger between Shiv Sena and MNS. They're suggesting that Eknath Shinde should stay on as Chief Minister while Raj Thackeray takes over as the leader of Shiv Sena.

When asked about this, Fadnavis said that party leadership isn't something that's handed over easily. However, it's clear that there are discussions happening about bringing MNS into the Grand Alliance.