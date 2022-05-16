IMD forecasts heavy rains in 9 districts of Maharashtra, yellow alert issued

While some states in South India, including Kerala, have been lashed by rain, now torrential rains with gusty winds are also expected in nine districts of Maharashtra. It is also expected to hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the next few hours as the monsoon progresses rapidly.

The meteorological department has forecast pre-monsoon rains in some parts of Central Maharashtra and Marathwada in the state. Against this backdrop, 'Yellow Alert' has been issued in Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Osmanabad, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli districts.

A few days before the arrival of southwest monsoon, heavy rains are expected in Kerala. The meteorological department has issued a red alert for heavy rains in five districts on Monday. Ernakulam, Idukki, Trichur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts were given the warning for Sunday while Ernakulam, Idukki, Trichur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts were given the warning for Monday. District Collector has been directed to be ready for any emergency situation. Pre-monsoon rains have lashed many states, including Kerala, Meghalaya, Assam and West Bengal. In North India, on the other hand, the heat wave persists.