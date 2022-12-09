IMD forecasts unseasonal rains in parts of Maha in next 48 hours due to cyclone storm Mandous

Some parts of Maharashtra might receive unseasonal rainfall in the next 48 hours due to the cyclone storm Mandous over Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Mild or medium rainfall is expected to hit Konkan, Marathwada and most districts of central Maharashtra after 48 hours, said Sushma Nair of IMD Mumbai. The cyclonic storm 'Mandous' over Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall after 24 hours, she said.

Weather condition is expected to change in Maharashtra due to vapours from Bay of Bengal and vapours being pulled from Arabian Sea, the official said. Mandous, pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word and it means treasure box and the name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates.