IMD Issues Heatwave Alert for Vidarbha and Marathwada; Rain Expected on Gudi Padwa

Pune: Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in some districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada for two days due to hot winds coming from North India, while the minimum temperature is also likely to increase significantly. After the 7th, there is a possibility of cloudy weather for the next four days and a thunderstorm is expected in Vidarbha Marathwada and some districts of Central Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwave conditions in Vidarbha on Saturday and Sunday. Due to this, a heat wave is likely to occur in the Chandrapur, Yavatmal, and Amravati districts of Vidarbha and Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani districts of Marathwada.

Meteorologist Anupam Kashyapi said, " Humidity from the north is likely to create cloudy skies in Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha after Sunday. A hailstorm warning has also been issued in Nanded-Hingoli district. In Vidarbha, there will be hailstorms at some places in five districts of Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Wardha. Very light to light rain is expected during this period. Light rain is expected in the state on Monday and Tuesday. So, the temperature is likely to drop."

Rain forecast for Gudi Padwa

The maximum temperature in Pune and adjoining areas is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius. After Sunday, cloudy skies are expected and thunderstorms are expected after Tuesday evening. Light rain is expected in a few places for the next two days. Kashyapi said there is a high chance of light rain on Gudi Padwa i.e. April 9. "Fog is expected early Saturday and Sunday morning," he said.