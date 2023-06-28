IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai and Thane districts are under a yellow alert till Thursday, while Palghar and Raigad districts face an orange alert. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared Monsoon arrival in the city June 25, following which, it saw heavy flooding, building collapses, and traffic congestion.

The IMD declared that monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday and since then heavy rainfalls have led to flooding, buildings being collapsed and traffic congestions.Mumbai received 104 mm of rain on Tuesday, as strong showers continued to pound Maharashtra’s capital. Rains in the state will increase gradually over the next few days, said officials.IMD on Tuesday said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa and Maharashtra.”