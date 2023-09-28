IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai and Thane for today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert in Mumbai and its suburbs for Thursday stating that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely at one or two places. The weather department also issued the same alert for Palghar, Raigad, and Thane - for the next two days.Mumbai has been witnessing incessant rainfall this month after the monsoon revival. According to a meteorologist, after a break in August due to the El Nino effect, a multitude of meteorological factors lined up to lead to this revival.

IMD’s regional meteorological center has also issued weather updates for other parts of Maharashtra over the next three days. For Friday, the weather agency said, “Moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan Goa and at many places over South Madhya Maharashtra. Moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places in districts of North Konkan. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of North Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.” Over the weekend, moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan Goa and at many places in districts of South Madhya Maharashtra.