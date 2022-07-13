IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra for the next 3-4 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on WednesdaY issued a nowcast warning for Maharashtra's Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts, predicting moderate to intense rainfall at isolated places for next 3 to 4 hours.Similarly, the IMD has warned for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Osmanabad, Aurangabad, Beed and Nashik districts.

"Moderate to intense rain spells are very likely to occur at isolated places in Thane, Palghar, Mumbai and Raigad during the next 3 to 4 hours," said Anupam Kashyapi, weather forecasting division head, IMD."Packed isobars over the Arabian Sea are still persisting. Strong westerlies result in enhanced pressure gradient force, causing huge wind convergence over Konkan-Goa and in ghat sections of Madhya Maharashtra," he added.Several districts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rain over the last few days. In Palghar, a man was killed and two of his family members were injured after a landslide occurred this morning in Vasai town.

