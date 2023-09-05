Imtiaz Jaleel urges Maha govt to call all-party meeting to resolve Maratha quota issue

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel has urged the Maharashtra government to call an all-party meeting in Mumbai to resolve the Maratha quota controversy amid protests.

If the government fails to act seriously and ignores the quota demand, it may have to face the after-effects, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP from Aurangabad told PTI after meeting Maratha activist Manoj Jarange in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on Monday night.

If the government fails to find a solution (on the Maratha reservation issue) and if the matter escalates, it will create a big problem for this government (comprising Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP-Ajit Pawar faction). It is high time that the government act on this issue or the state may face problems, Jalel added.

If Marathas are getting (quota) benefits in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, why are they deprived in Maharashtra? he asked. Jaleel claimed committees were formed on the vexed Maratha quota issue earlier but not a single meeting had taken place. Marathas are angry. If Manoj Jarange’s health deteriorates, we can’t imagine the repercussions, he added.