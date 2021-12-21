In 72 hours, IDBI Bank releases 3 figures of loan defaults by Diamantaire group
By IANS | Published: December 21, 2021 02:03 PM2021-12-21T14:03:06+5:302021-12-21T14:20:22+5:30
Mumbai, Dec 21 In a strange development, the government-backed private sector IDBI Bank Ltd. here has revealed three ...
Mumbai, Dec 21 In a strange development, the government-backed private sector IDBI Bank Ltd. here has revealed three different figures of the alleged loans defaulted by a well-known diamantaire group, surprising banking and diamond industry circles.
Late on Monday, the IDBI Bank Ltd. in a regulatory filing, clarified an article by
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app