Inauguration of 21 Feet Tall Vitthal Murti at Ratnagiri Spark Joyous Celebrations Among Warkari Community

Ratnagiri: In the presence of thousands of Warkaris, a 21-foot idol of Shri Vitthal was installed at Shirke Park in Malnaka in Ratnagiri city and was unveiled on Monday evening. The unveiling took place amid fireworks and devotees chanting.

A 21-foot Vitthal idol has been installed under the Maharashtra government's Swarnajayanti Nagarothan Mahaabhiyan to beautify the Shirke Park of Ratnagiri Municipal Council. The statue was inaugurated by Hari Bhakta Parayan (HBP) Madhav Maharaj Shivnikar. Guardian Minister Uday Samant, President of Warkari Sahitya Parishad HBP Vitthal Patil, HBP Bapusaheb Maharaj Dehurkar, HBP Manohar Maharaj Awati, Rajesh Oswal, Nilesh Maharaj, Devidas Maharaj, Shitole Sarkar were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Warkari Dindi (procession) was taken out from Maruti Mandir to Maratha Maidan. Minister Samant also participated in the Dindi. The Ringan took place at the Maratha Maidan to the tune of Veena and Taal Mridanga amid chants of Vithu Mauli. The diamond and pearl horses of Shitole Sarkar, the head of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi ceremony, completed the Ringan. The Mauli Rath of the yatra caught everyone's attention.

Afterward, a fair of Warkaris was held at Shri Vitthal Idol place in Shirke Park. Guardian Minister Uday Samant paid floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the park and unveiled the Konshila.



