Income Tax Department conducts raids on Nilkanth Jewellers in Pune

The Income Tax Department has initiated extensive searches at various locations linked to a prominent city jeweller. A convoy of over 40 vehicles, carrying department officials, arrived at Nilkanth Jewelers, a renowned establishment, and the owner's residence.

The raids, spanning areas such as Hadapsar, Magarpatta, and Baner, commenced early on Thursday.

According to reports, over 50 Income Tax Department officials are actively involved in this comprehensive operation, meticulously scrutinizing every aspect of Neelkanth Jewellers' business operations. The searches are not limited to the main showroom but extend to all ten branches of Neelkanth Jewellers in Pune and the director's residence.