Independence Day: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hoists national flag

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hoisted the national flag on Sunday midnight in Thane city on the occasion of Independence Day.With the launch of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign ahead of the 75th Independence Day, the streets and every nook and corner of the country echo the feeling of oneness and patriotism.The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will run till August 15.The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions. There is no restriction on the timing of flag display.The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night.The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December last year allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags.



