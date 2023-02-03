Independent candidate Satyajeet Tambe wins from Nashik division graduates constituency

The BJP managed to win the Konkan division teachers constituency, while Independent candidate Satyajit Tambe, whose rebellion rocked the state Congress ahead of polls, won the Nashik graduates constituency comfortably.

The Nashik graduates constituency, represented by Satyajit Tambe's father Sudhir Tambe for three terms, was in focus due to the former's rebellion. Satyajit Tambe defeated his nearest rival, independent candidate Shubhangi Patil, who was supported by the MVA, by 29,465 votes. Satyajit Tambe won 68,999 votes, whereas Shubhangi Patil bagged 39,534 votes.

Voting for five Council seats – three teachers segments (falling in Nagpur, Konkan and Aurangabad divisions) and two graduates constituencies (Nashik and Amravati divisions) was held on January 30 and counting began on Thursday morning. Teachers and graduates fulfilling certain criteria and enrolled as voters formed the electoral college for these elections.

In the Nagpur teachers constituency, the MVA-backed independent candidate Sudhakar Adbale trumped BJP-supported candidate Nagorao Ganar. The teachers’ constituency of the Nagpur division comprises Bhandara, Gondia, Wardha, Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts. Twenty-two candidates were in the fray and 34,360 votes polled.

In the Konkan teachers seat, BJP candidate Dnyaneshwar Mhatre defeated MVA-backed nominee Balaram Patil. The seat comprises Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg districts.

In a setback to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi-backed candidates clinched two of the five Legislative Council seats, which were up for grabs in biennial elections from teachers and graduates segments, and appeared poised to bag a third seat also.