I.N.D.I.A alliance congratulates ISRO for Chandrayaan-3's success

INDIA bloc on Friday passed a resolution at its Mumbai meeting on ISRO’s successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc congratulates ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission. It has taken six decades to build, expand, deepen ISRO's capacities and capabilities, said INDIA bloc on Chandrayaan success. We, the INDIA parties congratulate the entire ISRO family present and past for its outstanding achievements which have made our country proud, says INDIA alliance in its resolution.

The resolution adopted by the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) on ISRO's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission said the world is looking eagerly to the launch of Aditya-L1 mission on Saturday.

The formal meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is underway in Mumbai today (September 1), deliberations over seat sharing, joint coordination committee and the strategy for the Parliament's five-day Special Session are all set to come up for discussion. During the meeting today, a deliberation will be held on the formation of the coordination panel, which will help in easing the discussions for the I.N.D.I.A bloc.