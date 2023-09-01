I.N.D.I.A bloc Opposition meeting begins in Mumbai

The formal meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) is underway in Mumbai today (September 1), deliberations over seat sharing, joint coordination committee and the strategy for the Parliament's five-day Special Session are all set to come up for discussion. During the meeting today, a deliberation will be held on the formation of the coordination panel, which will help in easing the discussions for the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

"Besides the coordination panel, the leaders will also discuss the strategy for the upcoming Special Session of Parliament, on how the I.N.D.I.A bloc will once again present a united face.The alliance leaders had earlier met in Patna and Bengaluru. At Mumbai meeting, they are expected to chalk out a campaign strategy and finalise the formal structure of the bloc.