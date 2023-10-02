INDIA bloc set to hold ‘Main Bhi Gandhi’ march today in Mumbai against BJP

The Opposition INDIA bloc is set to hold the ‘Main Bhi Gandhi’ march in Mumbai on Monday, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti as well as Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, to protest against the BJP’s “divide and rule policy” and “divisive politics”.The silent march will begin at 2 pm from Metro Cinema and culminate at the Mahatma Gandhi statue. Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, addressing a press conference on Saturday, appealed to the people to join in large numbers. “Hatred is being spread all over the country. How will this be eradicated? Through Mahatma Gandhi and his ideals and ideology. The march will be a silent and non-violent one to ensure that his way of life will not be forgotten. Many NGOs will also remain present at the march. We appeal to people to join in large numbers,” said Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad.

“Be it any kind of division—caste, race or unrest among communities, everything is a product of the BJP and RSS’s divisive and malicious politics. During international visits, PM Modi goes to Mahatma Gandhi’s statues to pay respect, but his assassins are respected back here in India,” she added. Along with Congress, Rakhi Jadhav and Vidya Chavan from the NCP, Abu Asim Azmi from the Samajwadi Party, Priti Menon from the AAP, A Meeran from DMK, Samya Korde from SheKaPa, Shailendra Kamble from the CPM, Amit Jha and Sachin Bansode from the JD(U), Mohammed Iqbal from the RJD and Prakash Reddy from the CPI also attended the press conference. As no representative from the Shiv Sena (UBT) was present, Gaikwad said she had spoken to Aaditya Thackeray and that she had been assured that the Sena UBT would participate in the march. Abu Asim Azmi from the Samajwadi Party said, “The central government has a divide-and-rule policy. We have been seeing this in the last few years. They take Gandhi’s name and do everything against his beliefs and ideals. We have to do away with them.”



