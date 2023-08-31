INDIA has many PM choices, what does BJP have?

The leaders of opposition's INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) on Wednesday said they had several options for prime ministerial face unlike the BJP which had only one. A day ahead of the two-day Mumbai meeting starting Thursday, the host parties Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP and the Congress - addressed a press conference and said 28 parties will be in attendance. 26 opposition parties had participated in the second meeting at Bengaluru.

Taking a dig at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA alliance, he said the alliance has no other choice for Prime Minister apart from PM Modi.Responding to a question on parties in INDIA alliance having different ideologies, Thackeray said, "We have many choices for the PM's face, but who else does NDA have?""You saw what happened in Karnataka. They had to bring Bajrang Bali but even the deity did not bless them. So the question is, kaun banega..." he added.He also compared the BJP's rule to the British Raj. "The British did development work too, but if we did not chase them away with full force, we would not have achieved freedom. We want development but we want freedom too," he said.Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar was also present.Reminding PM Modi of his comments regarding the "corruption" of NCP leaders, Pawar said, "I request PM Modi to thoroughly investigate the irrigation scam he had mentioned and put the truth out."Around 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the third meeting of I-N-D-I-A alliance meet on August 31 and September 1.