I.N.D.I.A meeting on September 1 in Mumbai; NDA meeting on same day

Preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections have commenced. The opposition is actively forming a coalition to counter the BJP's NDA alliance. The opposition has named this alliance "India." Interestingly, while the alliance is holding its meeting in Mumbai, the NDA has also scheduled a meeting on the same day in the city.

The I.N.D.I.A meeting is set for September 1 at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt Hotel. Notably, the NDA meeting in the state is also scheduled for the same day. Representatives from Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde group and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction are expected to take part in the NDA meeting.

Following the NCP split, Sharad Pawar will participate in the opposition alliance meeting, while Ajit Pawar will attend the NDA meeting. This announcement was made by Sunil Tatkare, the leader of the Ajit Pawar group, on Tuesday, August 29.