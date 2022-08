Indian Railways To Run 6 Special Trains Between Mumbai & Mangalore For Ganesh Chaturthi

Indian Railways have announced to operate six additional trains between Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Mangaluru Junction to clear the extra rush of passengers. Central Railway has already announced running of 212 Ganpati Specials and with this, the overall Ganpati Specials this year will be 218. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 31. This festival will end on September 9.01173 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 20.50 hrs on August 24, August 31 and September 7 (3 services) and will arrive Mangaluru Junction at 17.05 hrs next day.

01174 special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 20.15 hrs on August 25, September 1 and September 8 (3 services) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 17.30 hrs next day. HALTS: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilawade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Cancona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Honnavar, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal and Thokur. Earlier, Central Railway had announced 32 additional Ganpati Special Trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2022. This was in addition to 74 Ganpati Special Trains already announced.