India’s first electric double-decker bus unveiled in Mumbai

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 18, 2022 03:13 PM

ir="ltr">Union Road & Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled India’s First Double Decker AC electric Bus in Mumbai on Thursday. Gadkari took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, “Ushering Sustainable Revolution! It gives me immense pleasure to launch the Ashok Leyland’s Electric Double Decker Bus in Mumbai today.”

Explaining about the dynamic boost to ‘AatmanirbharBharat’, the minister further added, “Giving Dynamic Boost to the sustainable transportation sector, such initiatives are cost-effective solutions & achieve PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of AatmanirbharBharat by cutting down oil imports and promoting indigenous resource & services.”India’s first and unique electric double-decker air-conditioned bus – Switch EiV 22 is manufactured by Switch Mobility Ltd (‘Switch’). It is Designed, developed and manufactured in India. Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland.

Switch EiV 22 is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design, highest safety and best-in-class comfort features. The renewed iconic double-decker bus is designed to revolutionize public transportation in the country and will set new standards in the intra-city bus market.