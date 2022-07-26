India's highest Bhambvali waterfall, in Satara will blow your mind

Satara - Satara district blessed by nature. There are many places to visit in Satara district like Kas Plateau with various rare flowers, Kas Lake, cool air spots like Pachgani Mahabaleshwar and Toseghar waterfall. In the same Satara district, Bhambvali waterfall, which is known as the highest waterfall in Asia, is becoming the center of attraction for tourists.

Bhambvali Falls is the highest waterfall in Asia with a height of 1840 feet. The official website of MTDC has given this information. Cascading in 3 stages, this waterfall is the tallest and most beautiful waterfall in India. Tourists are stunned to see the free hand of nature at this place. You can see many small and big waterfalls in this place during monsoon. No one likes the environment of thick bushes, dense fog and heavy rain falling from the sky. Many hobbyists and tourists who like trekking visit this place. However, this waterfall, which is so beautiful and surrounded by nature, remains neglected due to many difficulties and problems.