Indurikar Maharaj's meets with accident on way to kirtan; safe

Well-known kirtankar Indurikar Maharaj's car has met with an accident on Thursday. While going for kirtan, his Scorpio car met with an accident at Partur in Jalna district around 10 pm and the driver was slightly injured. It was understood that Indurikar Maharaj was safe from any injury. Local police rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident.

While going for kirtan from Khandviwadi in Jalna district, his Scorpio vehicle collided with a tractor in Partur. He was traveling in a black Scorpio numbered MH12TY1744. The minor accident took place while crossing the road at Sainath Corner in Partur city. Meanwhile, injured driver Sanjay Gaikwad has been admitted to the city's Orthopedic Hospital with the help of police, said Inspector Shamsunder Shamsunder Kauthale.