Industrialist Cyrus Mistry killed in Maha road crash

By IANS | Published: September 4, 2022 04:45 PM 2022-09-04T16:45:04+5:30 2022-09-04T16:55:07+5:30

Mumbai, Sep 4 Top industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry, of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, died in a road accident ...

Mumbai, Sep 4 Top industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry, of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, died in a road accident near Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday.

Further details are awaited.

NCP MP Supriya Sule has expressed her shock at the incident.

"Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it.

"Rest in Peace Cyrus," she said in a tweet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

