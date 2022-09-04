Industrialist Cyrus Mistry killed in Maha road crash

Mumbai, Sep 4 Top industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry, of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, died in a road accident near Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday.

Further details are awaited.

NCP MP Supriya Sule has expressed her shock at the incident.

"Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can't believe it.

"Rest in Peace Cyrus," she said in a tweet.

