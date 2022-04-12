INS Vikrant Funds: 'Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil untraceable', says Maha Home dept

The Maharashtra Home department on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil have been untraceable after a case was registered against them, in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from scrapping.

On Monday, a Mumbai Sessions Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Somaiya in connection with the misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from scrapping.

A case is registered against the former MP from Maharashtra Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya for financial bungling on the complaint of a former soldier Baban Bhosle.

Bhosle in a statement had said, "In 2013-14, BJP had launched a campaign to save INS Vikrant and collected money from people, which as per information from the Raj Bhawan no such money was received. It is found that Somaiya used the money for his business."



Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya are absconding. Sanjay Raut tweeted,"Kirit Somaiya is absconding with his son. By putting pressure on the judiciary, these thugs are trying to get away. Even if a forged document is created to mislead the court, the truth will prevail. Now the question is, where are these two thugs? Didn't Mehul Choksi run away like this?"