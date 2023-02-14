Interfaith marriage: Protests build up against government’s committee

Women, human rights, civil society organisations, and the opposition have come together to oppose the Maharashtra government's inter-caste and inter-faith marriage committee.

On Monday, representatives from civil society and the opposition met to discuss the 12-member interfaith committee and how it violates human rights. The opposition members rejected the Shinde-Fadnavis government's resolution, including NCP founder Sharad Pawar, NCP MP Supriya Sule, Mumbai Pradesh Congress President Bhai Jagtap, Shivsena MLA Manisha Kayande, Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Khan, and others.

The State Women and Child Development Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on December 13 declaring that the inter-caste/inter-faith marriage-family coordination committee will gather statistics on the frequency of such marriages and the challenges they confront. The committee has already begun the process and has received information on around 100 instances.

According to the two-page resolution, the committee would look at initiatives at the district level that might help women in troubled inter-caste/inter-faith marriages. The group is looking into methods to provide a place for women in interfaith marriages who do not have support from their families to receive therapy and communicate or resolve concerns. The committee will research policy and the law in this area.