IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals player tests positive for COVID-19, team delays travel to Pune

A player in the Delhi Capitals team has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the franchise to delay its travel to Pune for its next IPL 2022 clash against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, clouds of crisis are looming over DC as one player in the Delhi Capitals has tested positive due to this, the entire team has been quarantined in the hotel for the time being.

The Capitals were meant to travel from Mumbai to Pune on Monday, ahead of their match against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday.

Earlier, team physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive last week and was sent to isolation. It was the first Covid case in any of the team bubbles to be reported since the start of IPL 2022, on March 26. Last year, the IPL had to be postponed due to the havoc of COVID-19 and the second leg was played in the UAE.

( With inputs from ANI )

