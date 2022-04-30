IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians pay tribute to legend Shane Warne

Rajasthan Royals paid tribute to their first IPL captain Shane Warne by doing a minute's applause for the legend ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians here at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Just moments before the start of play between the Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, as well as the match officials, stood in silence and paid tribute to the legend with his picture being displayed on the giant screen. The Rajasthan franchise remembered its very first skipper Shane Warne who passed away on March 4 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Shane Warne had led Rajasthan Royals to their first IPL trophy win in 2008 during the inaugural edition. This was done on the same venue where Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings to lift the very first IPL title.

( With inputs from ANI )

