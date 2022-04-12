IPL 2022: Vaughan backs Umran Malik to play for India soon

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is highly impressed by Sunrisers Hyderabad pace bowler Umran Malik.

The 22-year-old pacer from Jammu and Kashmir was introduced into the attack in the seventh over and he started off by bowling a bouncer to Hardik Pandya which went on to hit his helmet. The pacer bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 so far clocking 153.3 Km/hr against Gujarat Titans here at the D.Y Patil Stadium on Monday. He bowled at 153.3 Km/hr speed during the 15th over of Gujarat innings.

"Umran Malik will play for India very soon..... If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though," said the former England captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter.

In IPL 2021 too in the match against Chennai Super Kings Malik bowled the fastest ball of the season clocking 153.1 Km/hr. The youngster finished his spell with figures of 1/39 in his 4 overs against Gujarat Titans.

